Man City's Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike because there are too many games

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top soccer players are close to going on strike because of the number of games they are having to play.

The Spain international said players are concerned about the way the game is headed as more games are added to the calendar in competitions like the Champions League, which starts on Tuesday.

Rodri was asked on Tuesday if players might start refusing to play because of the calendar.

“I think we are close to that,” he said in a news conference ahead of City's Champions League opener against Inter Milan on Wednesday. "It's easy to understand. You ask any player, he will say the same — it's not the opinion of (just) Rodri or whoever. I think it's a general opinion of the players.

“If it keeps this way, it will be a moment when we have no other option, I really think. It's something that worries us because we are the guys who suffer.”

Rodri is expected to start his first game for City this season when Inter visits Etihad Stadium, having been given an extended break by the club after winning the European Championship with Spain in July.

City has two more games to play in the first stage of the Champions League and up to seven matches more in the Club World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States at the end of the domestic season.

The introduction by FIFA of a 32-team Club World Cup, which will be played every four years, is regarded by global players' union FIFPRO as a tipping point for the expansion of international competitions. The union has started a legal challenge against FIFA over its expanded competitions, which include the first 48-team men's World Cup in 2026, because it believes too much is being asked of players without consultation.

Rodri said players can be expected to “perform at the highest level” if they play 40 to 50 games. Not 60 to 70 matches, a number Rodri might have to play if City goes far in all of the competitions it enters.

Julian Alvarez, who played for City the past two seasons before moving to Atletico Madrid, was picked in 83 match-day squads last season. Another City player, Phil Foden, played in 72.

“In my humble opinion, I think it is too much,” Rodri said. "We have to take care of ourselves. Someone has to take care of ourselves because we are the main characters of, let's say, this sport or this business.

“Not everything is money or marketing. It is also the quality of the show. In my opinion, when I rest, when I'm not tired, I perform better. If people want to see better football, we need to rest.”

Rodri said teammate Erling Haaland is demonstrating how a player can benefit from getting more of a break.

Norway did not qualify for Euro 2024 so Haaland had the summer off, and has started this season by scoring nine goals in City's first four games.

“It gives you a clue why we ask for this,” Rodri said.

