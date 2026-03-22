Man City dominates Arsenal to win English League Cup and make statement in Premier League title race

The first major domestic trophy of the season is Manchester City 's. And after a dominant 2-0 win against Arsenal in the English League Cup final on Sunday, it may not be the last.

Manchester-born Nico O'Reilly scored both goals in the second half at Wembley Stadium to not only give City the win on the day but potentially also deliver a psychological blow in the race for the Premier League title as Pep Guardiola aims to chase down Arsenal's nine-point lead at the top of the standings.

“(It's an) unbelievable feeling to win a final and to beat this team. We know how good they are," O’Reilly told Sky Sports. “We need to build on it now, it’ll give us momentum."

This was serial trophy-winner Guardiola flexing his muscles. It was his 16th major trophy as City manager and a record fifth League Cup. He has won 34 career titles as a manager including his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

And, once again, he was stamping out Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's own ambitions, having twice beaten him to the league title in recent years.

Arsenal remains favorite to be crowned league champion this season for the first time since 2004, given its big lead. But with second-place City having a game in hand and the teams still to play each other in Manchester at the Etihad Stadium, the picture could look very different in the coming weeks.

City’s win also ended Arsenal’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this year - including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

O’Reilly, who came through City’s academy, was the unlikely hero with both goals from left back.

He took advantage of Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's fumble to head City in front on the hour. And he headed in a second four minutes later to effectively kill off the match.

“My whole family came down today (to watch) ... I know they’ll be buzzing and I can’t wait to see them,” O'Reilly said.

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