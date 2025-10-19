Manchester United beats Liverpool 2-1 with Maguire's late goal in big boost for Amorim

LIVERPOOL, England — After nine painful years, and at the 11th time of asking, Manchester United ended its Anfield hoodoo with a 2-1 win against Premier League defending champion Liverpool on Sunday.

Harry Maguire’s header in the 84th minute sealed one of United’s most significant wins under coach Ruben Amorim and consigned Liverpool to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

The frustration of so many miserable experiences on Merseyside appeared to pour out of Maguire as he celebrated in front of United’s traveling fans.

Liverpool had looked like salvaging a draw when Cody Gakpo equalized in the 78th after United had led from Bryan Mbeumo’s goal in the second minute.

Brilliant Buendia seals Villa comeback

Emi Buendia's curling shot sealed a 2-1 comeback win for Aston Villa against Tottenham.

The victory continued Villa's resurgence after a desperate start to the season and denied Spurs the chance to provisionally move up to second in the standings.

Buendia shimmied his way across the edge of the box in the 77th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before sweeping a perfect shot low into the bottom corner.

It was Villa's fifth-straight win in all competitions after failing to pick up a victory in its first six games of the campaign.

It ended Spurs' seven-game unbeaten run that looked set to continue when Rodrigo Bentancur fired the home team ahead after just five minutes.

Morgan Rogers leveled the game in the 37th before Villa went on to take all three points and consign Tottenham coach Thomas Frank to his second league loss since taking over in the summer.

