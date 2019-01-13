  • Maroon 5, Big Boi, Travis Scott confirmed for Super Bowl halftime show

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ATLANTA - Maroon 5 will be joined by Travis Scott for the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.

    The NFL confirmed that the pop band will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in Atlanta Feb. 3. Atlanta-based rapper and OutKast icon Big Boi will also take the stage.

    The news comes after months of speculation and not-so-good evasiveness from Adam Levine, the lead singer of the band.

    Scott’s involvement with the show came after the NFL agreed to donate to a social justice cause, Billboard reported. Scott will also be making a donation. The “Sicko Mode” rapper had been rumored to join the show late last month.

    The halftime show was reportedly in jeopardy as a number of artists -- including Jay-Z, Rihanna and Cardi B -- reportedly turned down the offer to perform out of support of Colin Kaepernick.

     
     

