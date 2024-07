Martinenghi races from the shadows in Paris Olympics to beat Peaty and Qin in the 100 breaststroke

NANTERRE, France — (AP) — Nicolo Martinenghi won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday at the Paris Olympics, thrilling Italian fans and canceling several of the main story lines going into the race.

Martinenghi was the bronze medalist in this event in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and won at the world championships earlier this year in Doha.

But he was not the expected winner.

That was to be Great Britain's Adam Peaty — the two-time defending Olympic champion in the event in Lane 4. Another potential gold medalist was thought to be China's Qin Haiyang in Lane 5, who swept the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke last year in the world championships.

Qin is the world record holder in the 200, and Peaty holds the 100 mark.

Martinenghi won from Lane 7 in 59.03 seconds, just ahead of Peaty and American Nic Fink, who tied for silver at 59.05. Qin finished in seventh in 59.50.

“I was in my favorite lane, in seven,” Martinenghi said. “Nobody saw me. I was like in the shadows. I love to race that way and that was my favorite lane. I have a chain with No. 7 on it. When I was younger I trained in that lane.”

Martinenghi called the atmosphere at the La Defense Arena "insane," created by Frenchman Leon Marchand's runaway victory earlier in the 400-meter individual medley.

“To become Olympic champion today, next to Adam — one of my idols when I grew up. Amazing,” he said.

Peaty sat out of competitive swimming for about a year after winning in Tokyo, focusing on his mental health and what he has called his “personal demons.”

His return was good enough, even if it wasn't gold.

“I'm not sad at all,” Peaty said. “I think anyone that's done sport — you're willing to put yourself on the line every single time, so there's no such thing as a loss.”

He referenced is mental health journey as more important that the Olympic result.

“I'm not defining myself — this whole journey back, 14 months — by a medal,” he added. “I define myself by, you know, my heart and what it's made me feel, what it's made me produce.”

Qin is one of 11 Chinese swimmers in Paris who tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Tokyo Games but were not sanctioned.

Peaty has been outspoken about doping and on Saturday called for a “fair game” going into Sunday’s final. Qin had also responded, suggesting unfounded claims against China and complaining about stepped-up testing of Chinese swimmers.

"I’m so happy the right man won,” Peaty said,

