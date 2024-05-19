Mason McCormick talks about Steelers OL rookie bond

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

It’s not every day that one NFL team has three new rookie offensive linemen who come into a program and grow together. But the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers are that rare team, having drafted Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick. And those three got the first taste of life together at rookie minicamp.

They hopped into Frazier’s truck, which he drove from nearby Fairmont, West Virginia, on their way to practice. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith even quipped at the three rookies, saying they had become inseparable in their first few days together. Of course, with the rookies on site for the first time and then getting into OTAs, the group will embrace the veterans starting on Tuesday, when the whole team will come together.

It means getting to know guys like Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for these three. In addition, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are the staples at running back. Mason McCormick, Frazier, and Fautanu all came from winning programs and became leaders for their respective teams. The experience that each player carries with them into their first NFL season should help accelerate a tough learning curve along the offensive line.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group