Matthew Stafford is happy with his restructured Rams contract after he considered finding a new home

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — After a second offseason of financial discontent, Matthew Stafford is glad to be back at work with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback attended the start of the Rams' voluntary offseason workout program Monday several weeks after getting a substantial raise on the contract extension he received three years ago when the Rams won it all. Stafford got a restructured deal for the second straight offseason after challenging the Rams for better terms.

The 37-year-old Stafford didn't go into many details about the standoff, which was much shorter this season after it stretched up to the start of training camp in 2024. The quarterback also acknowledged he did "due diligence" on potential landing spots in a trade before the Rams gave him what he wanted.

“There’s so many positive things about our organization, about our team," Stafford said. "Never really wanted to leave, so just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back, and hopefully we can move forward and have a great season.”

Stafford, who began his career with 12 years in Detroit, will play his fifth season in Los Angeles after strongly considering the possibility of starting over elsewhere.

The sides have gently downplayed the seriousness of their negotiations, with coach Sean McVay saying that he never seriously thought Stafford would leave. But Stafford definitely thought about it: His agent got permission from the Rams to gauge the quarterback's potential value in a trade, and Stafford was quickly linked to theoretical deals with the Raiders and Giants.

“I think anytime those kind of things come up, you’re obviously doing due diligence and looking around,” Stafford said. “You obviously poke your head around and see what’s going on. Obviously, wanting to be back with the Rams was my No. 1 priority, so I’m glad it worked out and I don’t have to worry about it.”

Heading into his 17th NFL season, Stafford has made it clear he will decide his future on a year-to-year basis from here on out, and the Rams seem content with that — for 2025, at least.

There's also the distinct possibility that the Rams will attempt to draft their quarterback of the future this week, either with the 26th overall pick or by moving up.

If that happens, Stafford said it wouldn't change the way he approaches the season.

“Whoever we draft, I hope they come in and help our team win,” Stafford said. “You look at it last year, our first two picks were guys on defense that made huge impacts on our team. So for me, I’m just trying to load this team up with as many good players as we possibly can. If a quarterback comes along and they feel the need to take him, (I'd) welcome him with open arms and try to teach him as much as I possibly can.”

Stafford will have the entire offseason program to forge a bond with Davante Adams, his longtime rival in the NFC North. The star receiver signed a two-year deal last month with the Rams, who also released Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Stafford's longtime favorite target.

“He’s been an unbelievable player for a long time,” Stafford said of Adams. “Obviously had a special connection with Aaron (Rodgers) there in Green Bay for a long time, which was great to watch as long as I wasn’t on the other sideline watching it. … Great hands. Can finish plays down the field with scores as well. I’m excited to get to work with him. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time as a player, so hopefully I can give him the rock and he can do his thing.”

Stafford's return cements the Rams' chances to be a Super Bowl contender again this season after winning the NFC West and narrowly losing to Philadelphia in last season's playoffs. That stability behind center — whether that center is incumbent Beaux Limmer or returning free agent Coleman Shelton — will allow the Rams to conduct their offseason with no worries about late-summer surprises.

“It's huge,” right tackle Rob Havenstein said. “Having (No.) 9 in the building is always a good thing.”

