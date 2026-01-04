Matthews passes Mats Sundin to set Maple Leafs' franchise record with his 421st career goal

NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews scored twice in the second period against the New York Islanders on Saturday night to pass Mats Sundin and set the franchise record for career goals with 421.

His first goal tied Sundin at 420 when Matthews entered the offensive zone past Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, shifted the puck from his backhand to his forehand and slid it past goaltender David Rittich at 9:30 of the second period. It tied the score 1-1

Just 7:49 later, Matthews broke the record with his second of the game to put Toronto ahead, burying a cross-ice feed from Bobby McMann on a one-timer.

It gave Matthews his second consecutive multi-goal game after he had a hat trick on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 win against Winnipeg. He now has six goals and 10 points in four games since the NHL's Christmas break. He sat out Toronto's 4-0 win against New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Matthews, in his second season as Maple Leafs captain after succeeding teammate John Tavares, is fourth all time in franchise points with 760, trailing Sundin (987), Darryl Sittler (916) and Dave Keon (858).

Sundin, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, scored 420 goals in 981 games with the Maple Leafs. Matthews, named to Team USA for the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina next month, topped his mark in his 664th game.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.