Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg sidelined by left midfoot sprain, out for NBA's Rising Stars

Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) runs the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) (Gareth Patterson/AP)

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks rookie teenage standout Cooper Flagg will miss their final game before the All-Star break and not play in the NBA's Rising Stars game on Friday night because of a left midfoot sprain.

The Mavericks announced Wednesday night than an MRI revealed the injury that occurred in their loss at Phoenix a night earlier, when the 19-year-old had 27 points in 36 minutes. They said further updates will be provided as appropriate

Flagg, the No. 1 overall draft pick last summer, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his 49 games with Dallas.

The Mavericks (19-34) have an eight-game losing streak going into Thursday night's game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

