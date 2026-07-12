Messi and Argentina take a 1-0 lead over Switzerland into halftime of World Cup quarterfinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lionel Messi got Argentina off to a brilliant start against Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals Saturday night, delivering a perfect corner kick that Alexis Mac Allister headed home to give the reigning champions a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The defensive-minded Swiss had only conceded three goals in five games, and they had dominated the ball in the opening minutes at Arrowhead Stadium. But Messi once again made his mark, helping to earn a corner and ultimately turning it into a 10th-minute goal.

It was the earliest Argentina has scored in this World Cup. And the first time the Swiss have trailed.

The goal took some early pressure off La Albiceleste, who struggled to beat Cape Verde in extra time to start the knockout rounds, then needed three goals in 11 minutes to rally from a 2-0 deficit to beat Egypt earlier this week.

Argentina, the three-time and reigning World Cup champion, is trying to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend its title. England awaits the Argentina-Switzerland winner after its 2-1 victory over Norway earlier in the day.

That semifinal matchup is scheduled for Wednesday in Atlanta.

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