Messi becomes first to score in 7 straight World Cup games while extending goals record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup games while extending his all-time scoring record with his 19th goal in Argentina's group stage finale against Jordan on Saturday night.

Messi scored on a free kick after being taken down just outside the penalty box in the 80th minute. The low kick, just above the grass surface, split two Jordan defenders into the left corner of the net.

It was his 72nd career goal on a free kick and 12th for Argentina. Messi now has 123 international goals — second all-time to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 145 — in 202 appearances.

The 39-year-old had been one of only three players to score in six consecutive World Cup games along with France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho.

Messi didn't start with Argentina already set as the Group J winner and Jordan already eliminated from the knockout stage. He entered in the 60th minute for Lautaro Martinez, who scored on a penalty kick in the first half.

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