Messi and Mbappe romping through World Cup in dazzling display of history-making goals

Lionel Messi has been mesmerizing. Kylian Mbappe has been, well, magnifique.

Two of the biggest stars of the World Cup are setting records with history-making goals in a sizzling start that has even the most casual soccer fans in the U.S. taking notice.

Messi has five goals in Argentina's first two matches, setting the record for most career World Cup goals with 18. Mbappe has scored four times for France, ranking him tied for second in career goals with 16.

“Leo always scores,” Mbappe said. “He’ll always score. If I want to look at what Leo’s doing, I’ll have to do even more.”

They are not alone in hitting the back of the net. Norway's Erling Haaland already has four in his country's first two games at the World Cup since 1998. And Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke out with two scored against Uzbekistan on Tuesday to raise his career World Cup total to 10.

But Messi and Mbappe are the maestros making this World Cup their personal symphony. It's one they've been writing since the 2022 final in Qatar, when Messi scored twice and Mbappe three times before Argentina finally won on penalty kicks in a title game for the ages.

There should be plenty of music still to come from both. Argentina and France have already clinched spots in the elimination rounds, and both are among the favorites to win the whole thing.

Messi is defying age in a young man's game

Messi has scored most of his World Cup goals at an age when most top scorers would be well past their prime.

He has scored 12 World Cup goals since he turned 35, and will turn 39 on Wednesday, three days before Argentina plays its final group stage match — against Jordan.

Messi, the former Barcelona icon who now plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, still possesses exquisite touch and passing in traffic, and energy and stamina that carry him through an entire match.

His second goal against Austria came late in the match. Messi passed to teammate Julián Álvarez, whose shot was blocked. Messi chased the rebound and slid the shot through two defenders to seal a 2-0 victory.

“We knew that he is on a level of his own, and Lionel Messi showed us today that he’s one of the best, and he is the best,” Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said.

Mbappe chasing him with every goal

At 27, Mbappe is in his physical prime with the speed and power to chase Messi's record, not just in this tournament but likely for years to come.

He was just 19 when he led France to the 2018 World Cup title in Russia. With his goal against Croatia, he joined Pele as the only two teenagers to score in a World Cup final.

Mbappe scored four goals in the in the 2018 tournament and has been on a charge ever since. The Real Madrid forward's speed haunts defenders and his power shooting with with both feet can overwhelm a goalkeeper.

He was the Golden Boot winner as the top scorer with eight goals in 2022. His 16 career World Cup goals match Miroslav Klose of Germany, one ahead of Brazil great Ronaldo.

Mbappe scores at a much higher rate than Messi. His 16 goals have come in 16 matches since 2018. Messi has played in 28 matches across six tournaments dating back to 2006.

“I’ve always scored goals in the World Cup, so it’s not something I’m thinking about or that I’m worried about," Mbappe said.

Haaland making his mark in World Cup debut

Norway's big striker could be the biggest threat to Messi and Mbappe as the World Cup's top goal scorer if Norway can stay in the tournament long enough.

The 25-year-old Manchester City star has been one of the top strikers in Europe for several years and scored two goals in each of Norway's two victories.

Norway will meet Mbappe and France on the pitch Friday. Both teams have already advanced to the next round, and the winner of the match wins the group.

“We’re through (to the next round), which is incredible,” Haaland said. “So I couldn’t care too much about that game now. They (France) are probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament.”

Norway coach Stale Solbakken says Haaland is the player who can push the team deep into the tournament.

“He is is the best striker,” Solbakken said. “He's not playing for France or Argentina. He scores for Norway.”

Mbappe disagreed. Only he didn't point at himself.

“It's clear," Mbappe said. “(Messi) is the best in the world.”

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AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed from New York City.

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