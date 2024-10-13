Mets add McNeil to NLCS roster while Dodgers drop Vesia and Rojas, add Kiermaier and Honeywell

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jeff McNeil was added to the New York Mets' roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after recovering from a broken right wrist.

Pitcher Alex Vesia and infielder Miguel Rojas were left off the Dodgers' roster for the series set to start Sunday while outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and pitcher Brent Honeywell were added after they sat out the NLDS.

McNeil's wrist was broken Sept. 6 when hit by a pitch from Cincinnati's Brandon Williamson. McNeil returned to action this weekend for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League. He went 1 for 4 with a walk while playing second base on Friday and 1 for 5 with an RBI single while playing right field on Saturday.

Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino was dropped from the roster.

Vesia felt cramping in his rib cage while warming up for the eighth inning during Friday’s 2-0 win over San Diego in Game 5 of the Division Series. The 28-year-old had an MRI and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an intercostal injury.

Rojas has been dealing with a left-thigh strain that caused him to miss the final two games against the Padres. He was replaced by Kiké Hernández, who had three hits in those two games, including a solo homer in Game 5.

Kiermaier was acquired from Toronto at the July 30 trade deadline and Honeywell was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on July 13.

The Dodgers are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

New York kept rookie infielder Luisangel Acuña, a brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. The Mets have 12 pitchers.

