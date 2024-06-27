Mets pound Yankees pitching again as Alvarez leads 12-2 blowout for Subway Series sweep

NEW YORK — (AP) — Francisco Alvarez homered early and had three RBIs, Tyrone Taylor added a three-run drive and the surging New York Mets routed the New York Yankees 12-2 on Wednesday night for a two-game Subway Series sweep.

Harrison Bader also went deep and delivered an RBI double for the Mets (39-39), who chased rookie Luis Gil (9-3) in the fifth inning. They pounded Yankees pitching for seven homers, 21 runs and 24 hits over two nights at Citi Field.

With their 15th victory in 19 games, the Mets climbed back to .500 for the first time since they were 18-18 going into a May 10 loss to Atlanta.

The struggling Yankees, who lead the AL East, have lost four consecutive series and eight of 10 games.

Following an 87-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fifth, Aaron Judge launched a two-run homer with the Yankees trailing 7-0 in the sixth. It was his 287th home run, tying Bernie Williams for seventh in franchise history.

Judge also joined Mark McGwire (four times) and Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break three times.

Sean Manaea (5-3) dodged early trouble, dancing around five walks by allowing only two hits in five shutout innings. He induced three double-play grounders in the first four innings, including two from Alex Verdugo before Verdugo snapped an 0-for-22 slump with a single in the sixth.

Verdugo bounced into an inning-ending double play after three consecutive walks in the first, then stalled another potential rally with a double-play grounder with two on and nobody out in the fourth.

Alvarez had an RBI double and finished a triple short of the cycle on his perfect night at the plate for the Mets who have homered in 10 straight games. They've scored at least 10 runs five times in their past 13 games after doing it just twice in their first 65 games.

Adrian Houser pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league save.

Gil was charged with five runs, four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He's lost two consecutive starts, including a huge flop last week against Baltimore, after going 9-0 in his previous 11.

The crosstown rivals meet again for two more games July 23-24 at Yankee Stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Scott Effross (low back surgery) had his rehab assignment transferred from Class A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Mets: RHP Drew Smith was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, and RHP Ty Adcock was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. ... RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) is scheduled to throw two innings of live batting practice against minor leaguers Thursday at Citi Field.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (9-4, 3.86 ERA) starts Thursday night at last-place Toronto against RHP José Berríos (6-6, 3.43) in the opener of a four-game series.

Mets: Following a day off, LHP Jose Quintana (3-5, 4.58 ERA) faces Houston RHP Ronel Blanco (8-2, 2.34) on Friday night at Citi Field.

