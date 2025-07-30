Mets slugger Juan Soto out of lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left foot

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Mets slugger Juan Soto wasn't in New York's lineup on Wednesday for a series finale against the San Diego Padres after fouling a ball off the top of his left foot a night earlier.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Soto was "better but still sore. Getting treatment. We'll see where we're at. He hasn't done anything. He's in the training room. Hopefully he gets in the cages and see if he's available or not for the game. A little bit better.”

Jeff McNeil was in the lineup in right field as the NL East-leading Mets tried to avoid being swept.

The team announced that Soto had a bruised foot and that X-rays were negative.

Soto appeared to be in considerable pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the fourth inning of a 7-1 loss. He hopped down the first base line on his right foot and then crouched down. He was checked by an athletic trainer, took a few swings and then finished his at-bat, grounding out to second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who made a nice diving stop.

Soto was then lifted from the game.

He's hitting .248 with 25 homers and 62 RBIs.

Soto joined the Mets in December when he signed the biggest contract in baseball history, a $765 million, 15-year deal.

