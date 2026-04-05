Michigan installed as early favorite over UConn in national title game despite Lendeborg injury

INDIANAPOLIS — UConn knows what it will take to become the first team in more than half a century to win three national championships in four seasons. The Huskies will rely on the same physical play that helped them win the first two, along with perhaps a bit more offensive efficiency.

Michigan still might need a healthy Yaxel Lendeborg to end the Big Ten's 26-year title drought.

It's a Monday night title tilt between two loaded teams that have peaked during March Madness. The Wolverines have been installed as 7 1/2-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

“There’s no better feeling than being on that bus on Monday night, just being one of the last two teams standing,” Huskies coach Dan Hurley said after Saturday's 71-62 victory over Illinois. “It’s just a cool experience. I look forward to obviously the ability to max out the season to get to the last game.”

Hurley has grown accustomed to playing into April. Three years ago, his team beat surprise finalist San Diego State 76-59 to win the school's fifth title. Two years ago, UConn beat Purdue 75-60 to become the first back-to-back champ since Florida in 2006-07.

After making an early exit against the Gators last season, UConn is back with a chance to celebrate Hurley's 200th win with the Huskies by becoming just the third Division I school to win seven national titles. North Carolina and the UConn are tied at six, behind only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (eight).

No school has won three crowns in four seasons since the UCLA dynasty won eight in nine (1967-75), with only N.C. State's 1974 title preventing a clean sweep. Alex Karaban can become the first player since those Bruins squads to win three titles during his career.

Behind 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, coach Dusty May's Wolverines have looked virtually unbeatable in the tournament, winning four games by 17 or more points, including the last two. They are the first team to reach the 90-point mark five times in a single March Madness.

The good news for UConn: Hurley faced a similar predicament in 2024, when the Huskies had to contend with Purdue and 7-4 Zach Edey, the two-time national player of the year.

The Wolverines could be even more formidable. After losing starting point guard L.J. Cason to a season-ending torn ACL in late February, Michigan has steamrolled through its schedule, with the exception of an 80-72 loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

The biggest question for Michigan: What's the status of Lendeborg, a first-team All-American who averages a team best 15.2 points per game? He reinjured his left ankle and sprained the MCL in his left knee against Arizona.

“I’m going to bust through,” Lendeborg said. “There’s no way I’m missing the game on Monday night no matter what goes on.”

Michigan also has some unfinished business.

The program's only title came in 1989, when it beat another Big East foe, Seton Hall, 80-79 in overtime after coach Steve Fisher replaced Bill Frieder for the tourney. Since then, Michigan has lost four straight title games — with the Fab Five in 1992 and 1993 against Duke and North Carolina, respectively, to Louisville in 2013 and to Villanova in 2018.

Michigan State was the last Big Ten team to win the title in 2000, and that came in Indianapolis.

Move over, Sparty. Big Blue could cut down the nets in Indy on Monday night.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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