Michigan State official's lawyer denies sex abuse charges

William Strampel, who was a supervisor of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, was arraigned Tuesday by video from jail on four charges. His lawyer, John Dakmak, told reporters that Strampel instructed Nassar of protocols to adhere to in 2014 after a patient complained, and that Strampel "followed up" with Nassar.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home
- MUST SEE: Baby on way for couple whose engagement, wedding photos with third-wheel went viral
- Off-duty officer brings assault rifle to 'March for our Lives' rally
- VIDEO: Stranger Helps Struggling Mother During Nightmare Trip to Target
Dakmak says he expects to prevail on all charges, and "we look forward to our day in court."
William Strampel was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until December. He's accused of willful neglect of duty in his dealings with Nassar. He's also charged with groping female medical students.
East Lansing District Judge Richard Ball set a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and determined that Strampel is not a flight risk.
Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}