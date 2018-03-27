  • Michigan State official's lawyer denies sex abuse charges

    EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The attorney for a Michigan State University official is denying that his client ever inappropriately touched medical students or received sexual favors in exchange for boosting their standing in school.

    William Strampel, who was a supervisor of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, was arraigned Tuesday by video from jail on four charges. His lawyer, John Dakmak, told reporters that Strampel instructed Nassar of protocols to adhere to in 2014 after a patient complained, and that Strampel "followed up" with Nassar.

    Dakmak says he expects to prevail on all charges, and "we look forward to our day in court."

    William Strampel was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until December. He's accused of willful neglect of duty in his dealings with Nassar. He's also charged with groping female medical students.

    East Lansing District Judge Richard Ball set a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and determined that Strampel is not a flight risk.

    Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.

     
     

