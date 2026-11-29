KILLINGTON, Vt. — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is leading her first slalom race of the World Cup season.

The American standout sat out the opening two slaloms in Europe of what she is calling her "exploration season." But on home snow in Vermont, Shiffrin took advantage of the No. 1 bib to put down an error-free opening run Sunday.

Shiffrin stood 0.17 seconds ahead of Katharina Truppe of Austria and 0.18 ahead of Olympic silver medalist Camille Rast of Switzerland.

Lara Colturi, the Italian-born skier who represents Albania and claimed her first World Cup victory last weekend, was fourth, 0.27 back.

Shiffrin has won six of the eight slaloms held in Killington and 73 of her record 110 World Cup wins have come in slalom.

Shiffrin finished second to Alice Robinson in a giant slalom in Killington on Saturday. She is competing at Killington this weekend for the first time in two years — since she crashed in a giant slalom and suffered a deep puncture wound to her side that caused severe damage to her oblique muscles.

Shiffrin also led the first run on Saturday.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

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