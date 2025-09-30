MLB spending disparity on display in playoffs as $509 million Dodgers take on $121 million Reds

NEW YORK — (AP) — Baseball's economic disparity will be on display in the playoffs, where the Los Angeles Dodgers have committed more than $500 million in salaries and luxury tax this season as they take on a Cincinnati Reds team with a $121 million payroll.

Six of the 12 postseason teams have payrolls of $200 million or more, with the Boston Red Sox about $500,000 short of the mark. The World Series champion Dodgers overtook the New York Mets with in-season moves that boosted their payroll to $341.5 million, according to Major League Baseball's latest tabulation.

Despite deferring over $1 billion in payments for eight players, including Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles is projected to pay nearly $168 million in luxury tax. That shatters the prior mark of $103 million it paid for the 2024 season for a record total spend of $509.5 million.

The second-biggest spender, the Mets, didn't even make the 12-team postseason despite spending $428.8 million — which represents a decrease of about $1.5 million from 2024. The Mets payroll after in-season moves is $339.7 million and they project to pay $89.1 million in tax.

Final payrolls and tax figures won't be calculated until award bonuses are determined following the World Series.

Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expires in December 2026 and some owners are advocating that management push for a salary cap. Baseball players have always resisted a cap, and the sport's 10th work stoppage since 1972 is possible.

The Yankees have the third-highest spend at $363.3 million with $301.5 million in payroll and $61.8 million in tax. Their Wild Card Series opponent is the Red Sox, who committed just under $199.6 million with a $198 million payroll a little over $1.5 million in tax.

Cleveland at $103.9 million has the lowest payroll of the playoff teams. The Guardians play Detroit, which is at $162.6 million.

San Diego ($224.1 million in spending) meets the Chicago Cubs ($211.8 million) in the other NL first-round series. The Padres have a $217.3 million payroll and are projected to pay a $6.9 million tax.

Two teams with first-round byes didn't reach this year's luxury tax threshold, Milwaukee at $124.8 million and Seattle at $167.2 million.

Philadelphia has the fourth-highest spend at $347.7 million with a $291.7 million payroll and $55.9 million in forecast tax.

Toronto is at $266 million with a $252.7 million payroll and $13.4 million in projected tax.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.