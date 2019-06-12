PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh still loves Andrew McCutchen, even though he now plays for the Philadelphia Phillies.
But fans of all baseball teams are rooting for the outfielder to successfully recover from a torn ACL that has benched him for the rest of the season.
Dang thats love🙏🏾. I appreciate that! I can’t wait to get back💪🏾 https://t.co/CMEkM7XeXQ— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 11, 2019
A group of four friends tweeted The Cutch a picture of them all wearing their respective team jerseys with signs that read "Get Well Soon Cutch."
He replied that he can't wait to get back.
