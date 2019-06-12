  • 4 baseball fans share heartwarming photo for Andrew McCutchen's recovery

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh still loves Andrew McCutchen, even though he now plays for the Philadelphia Phillies.

    But fans of all baseball teams are rooting for the outfielder to successfully recover from a torn ACL that has benched him for the rest of the season.

    A group of four friends tweeted The Cutch a picture of them all wearing their respective team jerseys with signs that read "Get Well Soon Cutch."

    He replied that he can't wait to get back.

