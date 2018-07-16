0 A treasure trove of baseball history - Inside Clint Hurdle's office

PITTSBURGH - Alby Oxenreiter and Channel 11 got a rare, inside look at Clint Hurdle’s office recently, and found that it’s a treasure trove of baseball history.

It’s the ultimate man cave, with pictures of Roberto Clemente, Bill Mazeroski and Arnold Palmer. It also includes family photos, knick-knacks, bobbleheads, baseballs, and even an autographed football from Steelers legend Rocky Bleier.

“Everything’s in here for a reason. I don’t like clutter. I’m not a person that collects just to collect,” said Hurdle.

He also has countless books in his office, and has read all of them except three, most recently reading “Ali”, which was a present from his daughter.

What does Clint Hurdle like best in his office? It’s the first thing you see when you walk in the door, the John Lennon Quote: “Life when I was five years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down happy. They told me I didn’t understand the assignment. And I told them they didn’t understand life.”

There are several notable photographs hanging in the office, including one of Arnold Palmer. Hurdle said, “This is honoring Arnie, and I was fortunate enough to meet him a couple of times here. He’d come down for a ball game.”

He also has pictures of the World Series Champion managers, leaving room for another, should he win one.

Another special photo is a panoramic shot of the 2013 Wild Card Game, the “Blackout” against the Cincinnati Reds that marked the end of two decades of futility.

Hurdle said, “When I look at it I don’t look at the people in the lines, I look at the people in the park.”

Hurdle also proudly shares photos of his father, from the “dad’s trips” the team has made during his time with the Pirates. “My dad’s been with me for all of them, very blessed,” said Hurdle.

