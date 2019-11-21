  • Agrazal taken off 40-man ahead of Rule 5

    By: Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    Dario Agrazal was one of four players the Pirates designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for the five players the Pirates wanted to protect from the Rule 5 draft.

    Infielders Ke'Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz and Will Craig were added to the 40-man roster, as were right-handed pitchers Blake Cederlind and Cody Ponce.

