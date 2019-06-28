  • Another day, another annihilation of the Astros

    By: John Perrotto

    Updated:

    Clint Hurdle often says that it’s not who you play but when you play them. Never was that more evident than the past three days.

    The Pirates caught the Astros at the right time during their visit to Minute Maid Park, taking advantage of the American League West leaders coming off a 1-6 road trip by annihilating them in the final two games of the series, including by 10-0 Thursday. A day after going deep four times Wednesday night in a 14-2 rout, they cleared the fences five times Thursday.

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories