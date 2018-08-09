0 Archer notches first win as a Pirate

— Adam Frazier had three hits and made a run-saving play in the field, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Wednesday.

Chris Archer (4-5) was making his second start since being acquired from Tampa Bay before the July 31 trade deadline. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

Frazier had two doubles and a single, but made what might have been his biggest contribution in the field. With runners on the corners and two outs in the eighth inning, pinch-hitter Chris Iannetta hit a sharp grounder to the hole at second. Frazier made a diving stop and threw out Iannetta to end the inning and preserve the one-run lead.

German Marquez (9-9) tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and David Dahl homered for the Rockies.

TRENDING NOW:

Archer retired the first eight batters before Marquez singled in the third. Colorado broke through in the fourth on Dahl's two run homer, his fifth of the season, to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Pittsburgh led early on an RBI double by Gregory Polanco and a run-scoring single by Frazier in the first, and an RBI groundout in the third.

The Pirates added a run on Corey Dickerson's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to make it 4-2. Ryan McMahon's RBI single made it close again.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: INF Josh Bell (left oblique strain) was activated from the 10-day DL and started at first base Wednesday. INF Jose Osuna was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Rockies: LHP Chris Rusin (plantar faciitis) pitched in a rehab assignment Tuesday night and was at Coors Field on Wednesday. Manager Bud Black said Rusin will be evaluated. "We're encouraged by a lot of things we saw in his three outings," Black said.

IMMACULATE INNING

Marquez had a rough start but settled down to register a rare feet. The righty struck out the side in the fourth on nine pitches. He is the third pitcher to do it this season. It is the first time it was done at Coors Field.

The only other Rockies pitcher to throw an immaculate inning was Rex Brothers in 2014.

Marquez followed his perfect inning with a leadoff walk in the fifth to Francisco Cervelli.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (6-6, 4.49) takes the mound against the Giants in San Francisco on Thursday night.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-4, 4.05) will open a four-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.