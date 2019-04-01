St. Louis Cardinals (88-74, third in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (82-79, fourth in the NL Central in 2018)
Pittsburgh; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Chris Archer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis for the 2019 home opener.
The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.00.
The Cardinals finished 41-35 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.85 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.34. The Cardinals won the season series 11-8 in 2018.
Pirates Injuries: None listed.
Cardinals Injuries: None listed.
