  • Blowout loss at least paves way for auditions

    By: John Perrotto

    Updated:

    The Pirates will take any victory they can get these days, even the teeniest of tiniest.

    So, on a day when they were clubbed by the Mets 13-2 at PNC Park to continue their freefall, the Pirates could at least claim some semblance of a win Sunday. Getting blown out enabled Clint Hurdle and his staff to continue to sort through roster pieces to see who might provide help in 2020 and beyond.

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

