PITTSBURGH - Despite rumors of turnover, numerous clubhouse incidents and a last place finish in the NL Central, it is being reported that Pirates' manager Clint Hurdle will return to the team in 2020.
The Athletic reported that Hurdle, 62, will be back as manager next season, and signs seem to indicate that general manager Neal Huntington will return as well.
Channel 11 and our partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports have reached out to the Pirates to confirm the news, but they would only say they will comment on personnel after the season.
https://t.co/GQ7HJcx37y Report: Clint Hurdle to return as manager for @Pirates in 2019 #LetsGoBucs— The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) September 25, 2019
Huntington released the following statement regarding Hurdle:
"As we have in the past, we will publicly address any personnel decisions at the end of the season."
We reached out to the @Pirates about the Clint Hurdle report. The reply from Neal Huntington: "As we have in the past, we will publicly address any personnel decisions at the end of the season." #LetsGoBucs— The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) September 26, 2019
Both Hurdle and Huntington are under contract through 2021, but Pittsburgh is about to complete its worst season, record wise, since 2010.
Even if they won the final five games of the 2019 season, the Pirates will finish with their worst record under manager Clint Hurdle. The previous low point came in Hurdle's first season as manager, 2011, when the team finished 72-90.
The best they could end up with this season is 71-91, which is good for last place in the NL Central.
