Colin Moran to start in left field for the first time in the major leagues

PITTSBURGH - Injuries are already taking a toll on the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, including forcing an unusual change to the lineup for Thursday night’s game.
Colin Moran, normally a third baseman, will play in left field for the Pirates.
He’s not a stranger to the position, telling Channel 11, “There's different challenges, getting comfortable out there, learning the position. I have a pretty good knowledge of it already, but luckily it's the same side of the field I've been on forever, so same kind of reads off the bat just obviously a lot further.”
The Pirates also recalled outfielder Jason Martin from AAA. Martin came to the Pirates as part of the Gerrit Cole trade with the Houston Astros. This is his first stint in the big-leagues. He’s not in the lineup, but he’s excited to get his first major league experience, an opportunity he’s thrilled to share with his family. Martin said, “I called my parents, called my fiance. It was emotional, just a lot of years went into this, especially my parents, this is a moment they've been waiting for as well.”
The Pirates are playing the Reds at PNC Park this weekend.
