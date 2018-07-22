Dickerson leads Pirates to 9th straight win, longest streak in 5 years

CINCINNATI (AP)— Corey Dickerson homered for the fourth time in three days, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Sunday for their ninth straight victory.
Dickerson and Starling Marte hit consecutive homers off Matt Harvey during Pittsburgh's four-run second. Dickerson's two-run shot extended his homer streak to four straight games, becoming the first Pirate to accomplish the feat since Josh Harrison in 2014.
Dickerson went 4 for 5 and finished the series with 21 total bases, helping the Pirates outscore the Reds by a combined 27-5. Gregory Polanco and Sean Rodriguez also went deep in the finale.
Harvey (5-6) was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander is expected to be traded ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline.
Last-place Cincinnati has lost four in a row for the first time since June 2-6.
Pittsburgh collected 15 hits in its 11th win in 12 games and moved two games above .500 for the first time since it was 30-28 on June 2. It's the longest win streak for the Pirates since they also won nine in a row in June 2013.
Polanco's two-run shot in the first landed deep in the right-field seats. He also drove in Dickerson with a single in the fourth, extending Pittsburgh's lead to 8-0.
It was more than enough for Ivan Nova (6-6), who allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 4-1 in his last eight starts.
Nova also singled in the sixth, stopping his hitless slide at 63 at-bats.
Phillip Ervin had two hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Jose Peraza also had two of the Reds' six hits.
UP NEXT
Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (7-7) starts Monday at AL Central-leading Cleveland. Williams is 4-1 in seven career interleague starts, including 2-0 in three starts this season. Corey Kluber (12-5) pitches for the Indians.
Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (5-8) pitches on Monday night against visiting St. Louis.
