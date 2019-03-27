  • Eat'n Park giving away free cookies for Pirates pride on opening day

    PITTSBURGH - Eat'n Park is celebrating the start of another Pittsburgh Pirates season with free Smiley cookies.

    On Monday, Apr. 1, which is the team's home opener at PNC Park, anyone showing their Pirates pride at local Eat'n Park restaurants will also receive a free Smiley cookie.

    Any form of Pirates attire is acceptable.

    The promotion runs all day. For more information, CLICK HERE.

