Eat'n Park giving away free cookies for Pirates pride on opening day

PITTSBURGH - Eat'n Park is celebrating the start of another Pittsburgh Pirates season with free Smiley cookies.
On Monday, Apr. 1, which is the team's home opener at PNC Park, anyone showing their Pirates pride at local Eat'n Park restaurants will also receive a free Smiley cookie.
Photos: PNC Park reveals new concessions available for upcoming Pirates season
Any form of Pirates attire is acceptable.
The promotion runs all day. For more information, CLICK HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh mayor praises police response to protests, calls for changes to laws
- Channel 11 report prompts health department investigation of rare cancer cases
- Woman attacked, killed by own pit bull dogs outside animal hospital
- VIDEO: Mother: Son with autism left on school bus for 6+ hours
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}