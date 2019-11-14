  • Exclusive: Williams undoes Moreno's firing

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Omar Moreno's part of the Family once again.

    DKPittsburghSports.com has learned that Wednesday morning, Travis Williams, the Pirates' new president who'd been wholly unaware that the team's minor-league director had fired Moreno the previous day, called the 1979 World Series champion to extend an offer to accept a role that'll be assigned by the next general manager. Moreno enthusiastically accepted.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories