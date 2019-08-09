How bad does Pirates' Cole trade look now?

While it may not live in infamy the way that the Chris Archer deal currently does, the Gerrit Cole trade isn't looking so hot, either.
Colin Moran, still defensively challenged and lacking top-shelf power, may soon be supplanted at third base by top prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes. Reliever Michael Feliz is still more arsonist than fireman. Outfielder Jason Martin is on the fourth outfielder track. And Joe Musgrove hasn't exactly built upon his promising first season with the Pirates.
