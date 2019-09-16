  • How bad is Pirates pitching? Historically bad

    By: Alex Stumpf

    Updated:

    The Pirates completed their series of pitching ineptitude in a 16-6 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field Sunday, and they made a little history along the way.

    The Pirates allowed 47 runs in this three game series: 17 Friday, 14 Saturday and 16 Sunday. It was the first time since 1908 where they allowed at least 14 runs in three straight games. Since 1913, the farthest back we can safely go for series results, there was only one other three-game series where the Pirates allowed that many runs: June 23-25, 1950.

