'If I cry, big whoop': Andrew McCutchen knows Friday's game could be emotional

PITTSBURGH - Andrew McCutchen is back in Pittsburgh and emotions are running high.
“If I cry, big whoop. I’m supposed to,” McCutchen said to reporters prior to Friday night's game.
McCutchen played 1,346 games for the Pirates but now will play his first game at PNC Park as member of the San Francisco Giants.
Andrew McCutchen back on the field at PNC Park pic.twitter.com/gXeWJm5qk3— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 11, 2018
“A lot of people are going to be there showing their support,” McCutchen said. “I’m going to try and soak it in as much as I possibly can.”
Batting second Friday night for the Giants, McCutchen said he hasn’t done much since arriving back home, only a visit to his favorite pizza spot and the doctor's office for his infant son's checkup.
TRENDING NOW:
- Chief: Officers fatally shoot armed man in Lower Burrell domestic incident
- Driver facing numerous charges after 3-county police chase
- Pit bull attacks Jehovah's Witnesses at front door, police say
- VIDEO: Dr. Dre loses trademark claim against Pittsburgh-based OB/GYN 'Dr. Drai'
Despite the trip down memory lane, it’s a big series for both teams.
The Giants are one game back of the National League West, while the Pirates are five games over .500 and appear to be challengers for the division just 37 games into the season.
“They’re doing it man,” McCutchen said. “And it’s not surprising.”
McCutchen is back in the ‘Burgh and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}