  • Josh Bell named NL Player of the Week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pirates' Josh Bell was named the W.B. Mason National League Player of the Week.

    Bell comes off several strong performances in recent games, including four home runs, a double, 10 RBI and four walks over seven games.

    Related Headlines

    In that same stretch, Bell finished with six runs scored too. Bell finished first in total bases,and  tied for first with hits, home runs and RBI.

    The Pirates said Bell tied for third in slugging percentage, extra-base hits and was fourth in on-base percentage.

    During the May 13-May 19 period, Josh Bell had his third mult-homer game on Saturday against the Padres.

    Bell entered Monday with 14 home runs on the season. The Pirates said through 44 games, those 14 homers are the most by a player since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell hit 15 in 1973.

    The Pirates are back in action Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories