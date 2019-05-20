PITTSBURGH - The Pirates' Josh Bell was named the W.B. Mason National League Player of the Week.
Bell comes off several strong performances in recent games, including four home runs, a double, 10 RBI and four walks over seven games.
Congratulations @JBell_19 on being named the NL Player of the Week!— Pirates (@Pirates) May 20, 2019
🔔 Hit .407 (11-for-27)
🔔 4 HRs
🔔 10 RBI
🔔 .484 OBP
🔔 .889 SLG pic.twitter.com/mPXOn9oGFN
In that same stretch, Bell finished with six runs scored too. Bell finished first in total bases,and tied for first with hits, home runs and RBI.
The Pirates said Bell tied for third in slugging percentage, extra-base hits and was fourth in on-base percentage.
#Pirates win again to complete a 7-4 road trip #WPXI pic.twitter.com/9KssA0FVaT— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) May 19, 2019
During the May 13-May 19 period, Josh Bell had his third mult-homer game on Saturday against the Padres.
Josh Bell homers twice as Bucs beat Padres. #RaiseIt— Pirates (@Pirates) May 19, 2019
RECAP: https://t.co/73cXYiCYvJ pic.twitter.com/sgbGfK0JCK
Bell entered Monday with 14 home runs on the season. The Pirates said through 44 games, those 14 homers are the most by a player since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell hit 15 in 1973.
The Pirates are back in action Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.
