PITTSBURGH - Jury selection got underway Wednesday in a civil suit filed by a baseball fan who was struck by a foul ball at PNC Park.
In April 2016, Wendy Camlin of Shadyside was taking her seat behind home plate during the second inning of game between the Pirates and Cubs when a batter fouled a ball into the netting behind home plate. The netting had enough flexibility that Camlin was hit in the head with the ball.
Camlin sued the Pirates, Major League Baseball and the city-county Sports and Exhibition Authority, which owns the stadium.
The case against Promats, which is the company that installed the protective netting, is moving forward.
According to our news partners at TribLive, Camlin’s attorney had argued that her case was unique because an usher was leading her to her seat at the time she was hit, and the netting had enough give or was improperly installed, allowing a ball to strike her.
A judge agreed those factors were enough for him not to dismiss the case.
