Kovacevic: Huntington rolls his people under the bus … from afar ☕

ST. LOUIS - Fire everyone.
"Changes are needed," Neal Huntington had the nerve to suggest early Sunday afternoon, presumably from a bunker beneath Federal Street back in Pittsburgh since he couldn't be bothered to accompany the team he built on this six-game trip. The audio that was shipped to the surface came via his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan, in which he's interviewed by team-employed announcer Greg Brown, but at no point was it brought up why he wasn't here. Or where he was.
Or, for that matter, what could possibly have been the priority on his agenda over these Pirates being buried within one of the worst sustained stretches in the franchise's 133-year history, an eight-game losing streak on top of a 4-24 free fall since the All-Star break, this after Josh Bell's two home runs were blown-up big-time by bad defense, bad pitching by Kyle Crick, a bad decision by Clint Hurdle and a 11-9 loss to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium that might have been the baddest of them all.
