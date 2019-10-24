PITTSBURGH - Neal Huntington's job is anything but safe.
I've now communicated with five sources Wednesday evening regarding the state of the Pirates' front office after Frank Coonelly's forced exit and, although the sources didn't all take precisely the same path -- that seldom happens -- all five concurred with the following conclusions:
Related Headlines
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tensions flare as protesters block downtown streets during President Trump's visit
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- Gambling addiction caused McDonald's general manager to steal $241K from restaurant, complaint says
- VIDEO: Police in riot gear make arrests amid protests ahead of President Trump's visit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}