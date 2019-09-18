  • Kovacevic: This isn't all Nutting's fault, but it's all his to fix

    By: Dejan Kovacevic

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Had Kyle Crick known a week ago ago that Felipe Vazquez was human filth, as we'd all unfortunately find out Tuesday that Vazquez is, that fight in San Francisco might never have finished.

    And it sure as hell wouldn't have been just Crick flailing away.

    Related Headlines

    Read more on DK Pittsburgh Sports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories