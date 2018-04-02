Low turnout for Pirates home opener

PITTSBURGH - It was chilly as fans came out to see the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins Monday at PNC Park.
"It doesn't matter how good the team is, it's opening day!" Bill Schaeffer said. "It's fun, it's tailgating, lets go Bucs!"
Related Headlines
RELATED STORY: Moran's grand slam leads Pirates to 5-4 win over Twins
For some fans, getting to the game wasn't easy. Traffic was an issue, especially around the ballpark, and fans also had issues with parking.
To see the full story, CLICK HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents charged with running brothel out of home with 3 kids inside
- Landslide causes water line break
- Police: Man runs in front of oncoming train, jumps into river to avoid arrest
- RAW: Several people injured in crash on Jacks Run Road in Ross Township
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}