  • Low turnout for Pirates home opener

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It was chilly as fans came out to see the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins Monday at PNC Park.

    "It doesn't matter how good the team is, it's opening day!" Bill Schaeffer said. "It's fun, it's tailgating, lets go Bucs!"

    Related Headlines

    RELATED STORY: Moran's grand slam leads Pirates to 5-4 win over Twins

    For some fans, getting to the game wasn't easy. Traffic was an issue, especially around the ballpark, and fans also had issues with parking.

    To see the full story, CLICK HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Low turnout for Pirates home opener

  • Headline Goes Here

    Moran's grand slam leads Pirates to 5-4 win over Twins

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police seize over $100k in narcotics, weapons in Pittsburgh drug bust; 3…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms possible Tuesday as rain pushes through area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pirates beat Tigers 8-6 to sweep doubleheader, series