McCutchen reportedly signing with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA - Oh no.
After splitting last season between San Francisco and New York, former Pirate superstar Andrew McCutchen is reportedly signing with the … gulp … Phillies.
The Andrew McCutchen deal is for three years -- plus a club option -- and $50 million, according to sources.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 11, 2018
The Pirates traded the onetime National League MVP to the Giants before last season, setting off a firestorm with fans frustrated with the franchise. He lasted only a few months on the West Coast before being traded to the Yankees, who opted not to resign him at the end of the season.
Now McCutchen, 32, is reportedly signing a three-year deal for about $50 million in the City of Brotherly Love, a town Pittsburghers tend to look at with something with less than affection.
The outfielder batted .255 last season with 20 home runs and 65 RBI. A five-time All-Star, the Florida native known as “Cutch” won MVP in 2013, when he logged a .317/.404./508 slash line with 21 home runs, 84 RBI and 27 stolen bases.
