    By: Dean Iampietro

    PITTSBURGH - Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows was named the National League Rookie of the Month for May.

    Meadows played 13 games in May after being called up to replace Starling Marte for an injury. He batted .409 with nine runs, three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases.

    Meadows, who started his career with multi-hit outings in 5 of his first 7 games, is the first Pirates rookie to claim the Rookie of the Month award since Jung Ho Kang in 2015.

    According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Meadows became the fifth player in the majors since 1961 to bat .400 with at least four home runs in his first 40 at-bats, joining Albert Pujols, Jeff Francoeur, Brian Giles and Yasiel Puig.

    His fantastic start was enough to keep him with the team when Marte returned from injury.

