No, Pirates aren't raising ticket prices for 2020

I've heard from a few season-ticket holders that the Pirates have sent them 2020 invoices with increased prices, and I've seen some of the invoices myself. The bills are, indeed, higher.
But upon checking with the team Thursday afternoon -- and by that, I mean people there I've long known and trusted -- there actually isn't a price increase.
Read more on DK Pittsburgh Sports.
