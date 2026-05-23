Paul Skenes knocked around in loss to Blue Jays; Pirates offense flat vs. Corbin

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Paul Skenes had one of the shakiest starts of his career and was out-pitched by veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin as the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 5-2 by the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 TOR: George Springer hit a leadoff home run off Pirates starter Paul Skenes (6-4). Springer turned on an 0-2 fastball for a 396-foot home run to left field.

Top 6th, 1-1: After a Bryan Reynolds single with two outs off Patrick Corbin (2-1), Marcell Ozuna lined a double to right field to get the Pirates (26-26) on the board.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group