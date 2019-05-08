0 Pence pinch-hit slam, Rangers rally past Pirates 9-6

PITTSBURGH (AP)

— Hunter Pence connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 on Wednesday.

The Rangers trailed 6-2 before three walks by reliever Michael Feliz loaded the bases for Pence. He sent the first pitch off the foul pole in left field to the tie it.

Kiner-Falefa doubled off Tyler Lyons (1-1) and an offline relay throw allowed Nomar Mazara to score. Rougned Odor followed with a two-run homer.

Ariel Jurado (1-1) worked the eighth and got the ball to Chris Martin, who earned his first save of the season and first since 2015.

Joey Gallo gave Texas the early lead with a two-run shot that bounced off the concourse beyond the right-center field wall and landed in the Allegheny River. The estimated 443-foot blast was Gallo's 100th career home run in his 377th game, making him the fastest player to 100 homers in American League history.

TRENDING NOW:

Pirates first baseman Josh Bell's estimated 472-foot drive tied the game in the fourth inning and is the fourth ever to reach the river on a fly. It was his ninth home run of the season after hitting 12 in 2018.

Gregory Polanco drove two with a single in the sixth. Kevin Newman stole second and scored on two errors ahead of Colin Moran's pinch-hit home run in the seventh.

Texas starter Shelby Miller struck out six over his four innings, and allowed only the Bell homer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: 1B Ronald Guzmán (right hamstring strain) is expected to come off the injured list on Thursday. He's been out since April 7.

Pirates: The Pittsburgh Pirates put RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 6, with right shoulder inflammation. ... RHP Nick Burdi was diagnosed with a nerve injury after leaving the game in obvious pain on April 22. He'll be re-assessed after six weeks of rest. . RHP Chris Archer (right thumb irritation) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Friday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 2.40 ERA) will start a four-game series at Houston. He threw seven scoreless against the Astros on April 3.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-3, 2.63) will start a season-long 11-game road trip in St. Louis on Friday. He made his shortest start of the season on May 3, when he allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings against Oakland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.