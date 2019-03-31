PennDOT projects, closures could make it hard to get to PNC Park on Pirates game days

PITTSBURGH - Right before the first home game for the Pittsburgh Pirates, team officials are reminding fans of traffic projects and lane closures that could make it difficult to get to and from the stadium.
The HOV lanes on the Parkway North will be open for the Pirates home opener on Monday April 1, according to a news release from the team, but will close the following day until mid-June.
Fans are encouraged to allow for additional time when coming to and leaving PNC Park because of the following construction impacts:
- 9th Street Bridge closure
- North Avenue Bridge closure
- W. Ohio Street Bridge closure
- General Robinson lane reduction to Route 28
On opening day, the Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed to drivers starting at 8 a.m. All lots around the North Shore will open at 9 a.m. with PNC Park gates opening at 11 a.m.
(Cash parking lots available for PNC Park)
For more information about the 2019 home opener at PNC Park, CLICK HERE.
