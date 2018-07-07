Phillies top Pirates, 3-2 for sixth straight win

With two outs in the seventh, Williams sent a line drive down the right field line that took a funny hop off the fence and eluded Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco. Carlos Santana scored from first and Williams ended up safe at third for a triple. Kingery followed up with a single up the middle and then scored when Alfaro hit a double to right-center.
Related Headlines
Jake Arrieta (6-6) worked around six hits with the help of eight strikeouts to hold the Pirates to two runs over seven innings.
Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (5-7) was charged with all three runs. He had allowed just two singles coming into the seventh. He struck out eight and walked none.
TRENDING NOW:
- Soccer team trapped Thai cave send handwritten letters to family, coach apologizes to parents
- Police investigating after man, dog found dead inside home
- Mother of local woman stands by her after arrest in Fla. woman's disappearance
- VIDEO: Newlyweds dodge falling tree
Starling Marte singled and scored in the first and homered in the second as part of a three-hit afternoon to stake the Pirates to an early lead.
Victor Arano worked around a leadoff double in the ninth for his second save.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Phillies: INF Cesar Hernandez did not start after fouling a ball off his foot on Friday. He flew out in the eighth as a pinch hitter.
Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli (concussion) returned from his rehab assignment and took batting practice before the game. He hopes to be activated from the disabled list on Sunday. . RHP Joe Musgrove (finger infection) threw a bullpen session. He is eligible to return from the disabled list on Tuesday. . RHP Chad Kuhl (right forearm strain) is getting a second opinion on his injury and expects to be out until after the All-Star Game.
UP NEXT
Phillies: Have not announced a starter for Sunday's series finale. It would be Vince Velasquez's turn, but he went on the disabled list with a right forearm contusion on July 1.
Pirates: Nick Kingham (2-4, 4.70 ERA) will try to shake off a career-worst appearance last time out against Los Angeles on July 2, when he gave up seven runs in three innings. The rookie is 0-4 over his last five starts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}