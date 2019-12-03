  • Pirates add Blue Jays exec Sanders

    By: Alec Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    Another Blue Jay is flying south this winter.

    On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Blue Jays director of amateur scouting, Steve Sanders, is following Ben Cherington to Pittsburgh's front office.

