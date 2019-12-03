Another Blue Jay is flying south this winter.
On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Blue Jays director of amateur scouting, Steve Sanders, is following Ben Cherington to Pittsburgh's front office.
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
