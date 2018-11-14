Pirates add utility infielder, minor-league pitchers in trade

The Pirates bolstered their minor league system in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh acquired righthanders Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza, along with infielder Erik Gonzalez, for outfielder Jordan Luplow and infielder Max Moroff, the team announced.
Gonzalez batted .265 in 81 games for the Indians last season, splitting time at second base, third base and shortstop.
“He gives us another quality option to play shortstop or in the middle of our infield this year and into the future,” general manager Neal Huntington said.
Thomas, a converted infielder, and Mendoza have shown promise at lower levels of the Indians organization.
Luplow, the Pirates’ third-round pick in 2014, played in 64 games for the Pirates over the past two seasons, batting .194 with six home runs in 170 at-bats.
Moroff appeared in 84 games in the last three seasons, batting .193 with six home runs in 181 at-bats.
