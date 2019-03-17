Pirates announce return of 'no fees' promotion

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back a promotion that will eliminate service fees on tickets for the upcoming season.
According to a news release, if you buy tickets anytime now through Thursday, for a home game at PNC Park, the team will cover all fees for full-priced tickets.
The promotion applies to tickets bought over the phone or online.
You can learn more HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Body found in Monongahela River near Rankin Bridge
- 'Uzi-style' loaded weapon thrown from truck during police chase
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}