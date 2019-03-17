  • Pirates announce return of 'no fees' promotion

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back a promotion that will eliminate service fees on tickets for the upcoming season.

    According to a news release, if you buy tickets anytime now through Thursday, for a home game at PNC Park, the team will cover all fees for full-priced tickets.

    The promotion applies to tickets bought over the phone or online.

